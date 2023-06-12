XDefiant announces new Open Session and shows its post-launch roadmap

HQ

Ubisoft wanted to take a moment to thank players for their participation in the closed betas of XDefiant, its team-based shooter to be released later this summer. More than a million users have tried it out, and Ubisoft seems to be happy with the reception and feedback, although we have some reservations about it.

In addition, the game's director has taken to the stage to announce that from 21-23 June there will be a final test of the game, this time open to all players, and then detailed what the post-launch content roadmap will look like, with a four-season system for the first year.

XDefiant is also set to release properly some time this summer, so stay tuned for more updates.

