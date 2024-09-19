XDefiant "absolutely not dying," according to Ubisoft

HQ

Ubisoft's Call of Duty challenger XDefiant got off to a great start in its beta and launch, but player numbers have dwindled significantly since that hype began to die down. This has led to claims that the game is dying, just months after launch.

However, in a recent post explaining the game's roadmap, the developers have chosen to clear the air. "I just want to quickly address the status of the game. i.e. is the game dying?" the post reads. "No, the game is absolutely not dying...the game is doing well. We just want it to do better."

From tackling packet loss issues to giving players more progression, new events, and more, the future does look brighter than some would have you believe for XDefiant. But, whether it will return to its peak is hard to say.