Xcom: Chimera Squad announced and it's releasing soon

We have to admit that we weren't expecting the announcement and unveiling of a new game set in the Xcom series today, but we're happy to report that this is exactly what has happened, with 2K getting in touch a few minutes ago to tell us about Xcom: Chimera Squad, a new game set in the sci-fi tactics series by Firaxis Games that's coming to PC as soon as April 24.

The next game in the series is set five years after the events of Xcom 2, when humanity is living with and working alongside aliens and hybrids. That means the player will be controlling a team made up of characters that offer some of the abilities that we've been working against in previous Xcom games.

These units will have complementary classes that, when used together, offer team abilities - that should make planning your team synergies even more important than in Xcom games of old. On top of that, there's a new breach option when initiating combat, and we also like the sound of the new turn system, which will mean units take it in turns based on initiative rather than whole teams; it's a change that should shake up the tactics element to its core.

The whole thing will be wrapped up in a strategy layer that places players in City 31. With their all-star team of aliens and humans, players will be fighting against forces that would undo the growing spirit of collaboration between people and aliens, and we'll be tasked with bringing down the levels of unrest in the city.

There's a bunch of screens and two new trailers below, so you can get a good look at what it's all about as well as find out more about the gameplay changes ahead of the game's release on April 24. When it lands on PC - there was no mention of consoles at this stage - it'll do so costing £8.50 (although the price will rise to £16 on May 1).