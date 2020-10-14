XCOM 2 comes to iOS in November

You're watching Advertisements

Feral Interactive has announced today that XCOM 2 Collection is landing on iPhone and iPad on November 5. The game will deliver the full experience of XCOM 2: War of the Chosen and four DLC packs for £23.99 / €27,99, and there will be no further in-app purchases.

XCOM 2 Collection is optimised for touchscreen gameplay with a new user-interface system. Devices that support the game are iPhone 7 Plus, 8 Plus, and iPhones released after the iPhone X. As for iPad, all iPad Pros released since 2017 and iPad released since 2019 can play the game.

XCOM 2 is a phenomenal turn-based strategy game that we at Gamereactor love. Check out our latest review from the War of the Chosen expansion here.