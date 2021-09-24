Xbox's September update makes improvements to Microsoft Edge and adds a new Play Later feature

HQ

Microsoft has just rolled out a September update for Xbox consoles that makes several interesting new changes. Here the Microsoft Edge browser has been improved and a new Play Later feature has been added to Xbox Game Pass.

Firstly, Microsoft Edge will now allow for more of a "fast, secure, and modern browsing experience." You are also now able to open any web pages you are directed to on a connected device, so there's no need to be pulled out of the game you are playing. Finally, mouse and sync support has been added to allow for a smoother browsing experience.

The Play Later feature enables Xbox Game Pass subscribers to create lists of titles that they intend on checking out later down the line. If you have nothing existing in your list, suggested titles based on your play history will be added to pad things out. You can take a look at how this feature looks in the image below.

You can read more about the September update here.