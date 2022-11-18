Xbox's November Update improves Discord and the Store

HQ

If you've booted up your Xbox over the past couple of days, you probably noticed that a new system update has arrived. That would be the November Update, and as for what exactly it's doing, an Xbox Wire article has dished out the details.

We're told that to start with the Discord integration has been improved and now features channel selection from your Xbox console, as well as supporting noise suppression for clearer audio.

To add to this, the Microsoft Store now has wish list gifting and sales notifications, to make it even easier to hook up a friend or family member with a new game out of the good of your heart.

Otherwise, the Captures app now has better integration and playback quality, the power options now feature more detailed information and can be customised more, livestreaming from your console is becoming easier thanks to a new destination tab option, controller rumble is being added to Xbox Cloud Gaming for PC and Mac, there's now a recommended settings section in Settings to help get the most out of your console and display combination, Xbox Assist has been redesigned as Xbox Support, and finally, "Ask to join" can now be found on a friend's profile and not just from the "Happening now" page.

You can read a little further into each of these new additions right here, or can check them out for yourself on your Xbox console today.