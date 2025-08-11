Xbox's next-gen console reportedly set to be monster PC with changeable hardware

HQ

While we still seem to be years away from any sort of next-gen hardware (outside of Nintendo's Switch 2, of course), that doesn't stop people speculating, especially when it comes to Xbox.

As the green team has largely given up on exclusives now, and doesn't seem to be too interested in selling as many consoles as its competitors, gamers are expecting something big from the next generation of Xbox hardware to boost interest again.

A new video by Digital Foundry goes over recent leaks of AMD's reported Magnus hardware. The tech specs can be found in the video, but to keep it brief the GPU and CPU look to be more than anything we've seen before in consoles, including the PS5 Pro, Series X/S, PS4 Pro, etc. Perhaps more interesting is the mention of there being separate die sizes for this hardware, which theoretically means you could have an Xbox with a larger or smaller GPU if required.

This points further to Xbox's next "console" being more of a super-powered mix between a console and a PC. It's possible that there will be multiple tiers of this hardware, allowing for various budgets to still experience next-gen gaming. Of course, it's worth remembering none of this is confirmed yet by Xbox, but if it does turn out to be true, we could soon be seeing how much gamers care about performance vs brand loyalty.