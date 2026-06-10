Xbox's new strategy raises more questions than it answers

HQ

It started in late April when Xbox head Asha Sharma began hinting that exclusives would be essential for drawing people into their own ecosystem. Then recently, less than a month and a half later, it's now clear that she has made good on those plans.

There's more positive buzz surrounding Xbox today than there has been since the release of the Xbox Series X in 2020.

Gears of War: E-Day and Clockwork Revolution have both been confirmed as Xbox exclusives, and this is something they take seriously. So this isn't just about temporary exclusives. In connection with this, a brief explanation was given of what the strategy will look like going forward, with Sharma's closest colleague, Matt Booty, stating that live service games and distinctively multiplayer titles will continue to be released on multiple platforms, but when it comes to single-player, exclusivity will be decided on a case-by-case basis.

In addition, existing agreements will be honoured, so Forza Horizon 6 is coming to PlayStation 5, as are Halo: Campaign Evolved and the upcoming Fable. Clear? No, I don't think so. While it's definitely a step in the right direction if they want to build a viable ecosystem of their own that people will buy into, several questions remain, and it feels like Microsoft has already broken its own rules.

This is an ad:

Gears of War: E-Day will be an Xbox exclusive even though it doesn't meet Microsoft's own criteria.

Since Gears of War: E-Day was announced for the PlayStation 5, it doesn't make sense that existing agreements are being honoured, and surely one could justifiably call the Gears series both multiplayer and, to some extent, a live service? So shouldn't it have been released on PlayStation 5? Perhaps this is the exception that proves the rule - a game in such an iconic Xbox series that it was simply too important in this case - but it's actually not that clear.

Booty promises, however, that Microsoft will evaluate each game on a case-by-case basis and communicate clearly and early on how they plan to proceed. But... that doesn't stop people from speculating like crazy going forward. No new game will be able to be announced without people jumping right into speculation and what about games that are incredibly popular, will Microsoft really be able to resist selling X million more copies a year or two down the line by including the PlayStation 5 and Switch 2?

Will The Elder Scrolls VI be coming to the PlayStation 5? Now the discussions can start all over again.

This is an ad:

It feels like we've come full circle, back to the Bethesda acquisition, when everyone was talking about whether Starfield and The Elder Scrolls VI would be Xbox exclusives. The answer was yes in both cases, but Xbox development went the way it did, and eventually those plans changed. Starfield did come to Sony's console very recently, but what about The Elder Scrolls VI, perhaps the best launch title Microsoft has for the Xbox Helix? Speculation is in full swing again, and it's rumoured (for the umpteenth time) that Half-Life 3 will be a Steam exclusive at the launch of Steam Machine, while Sony is pulling its single-player games from PC going forward. How important are exclusive games?

Fortunately, Microsoft seems to have realised that they've started working on strengthening the Xbox brand again, but their communication currently needs some fine-tuning. In an interview with The Game Business, Xbox's Chief Strategy Officer, Matthew Ball, had this to say about the new strategy and plans for the future:

"Everyone here in the audience is an expert, a true enthusiast in the field, and I understand why they say, 'We're still not quite keeping up.' We need to communicate this internally, we need to communicate it to our partners, but above all, the average gamer—the average current Xbox gamer, and the gamer we want but don't have today—needs to understand it in a very simple way. That's where we're headed. We're just not ready to do it yet."

Halo: Campaign Evolved is set to be released as planned for the PlayStation 5, which could be the first and last appearance of Master Chief.

He says the tools already exist internally to determine which games will be exclusive, but it will be a very slow ship to turn. There are so many games already announced as multiplatform that, for at least the next year, we'll likely see Microsoft release tons of games on its competitor's system. And during this period, additional games will be announced for platforms like the PlayStation 5, while fans heatedly debate things like why Clockwork Revolution is exclusive when Senua isn't.

There will likely be countless Xbox fans who are disappointed by these decisions with every new game announcement, but also disappointed PlayStation 5 players (and to some extent, Switch 2 players). Of course, there will be cheers at times, but it seems like a rather complicated path Microsoft has set out on. It feels a bit arbitrary, and providing a clearer message about the future is likely one of the most important things the Xbox team can do right now.

Games like Call of Duty, however, will clearly remain available on multiple platforms.

Sharma has achieved something that many might have even thought was impossible (according to the interview with Ball linked above, Sharma initially wondered if Xbox could even be saved), and has instilled new courage and interest in Xbox. Just as Phil Spencer's efforts were starting to bear fruit with a slew of game releases, they went multi-platform. At almost exactly the same time, Sony ran out of games after all its missteps with live services and things couldn't have looked bleaker for the green team.

As mentioned, turning the ship around will take time, but it seems the rudder at least has full range of motion, and in a year or two a new course should be set... if Microsoft has the patience. At the same time, Sony's strategy of scaling back on live services should yield a similar course correction, and with a bit of luck, the next generation could begin with a bit of a battle for our wallets again. For console manufacturers, a little competition is undoubtedly best. Few console warriors would likely admit it, but Sony is better off with a strong Microsoft, and Microsoft is better when they clearly take on Sony.

It seems that few people think this has been a good generation. Xbox's near-collapse has caused Sony to let its guard down.

There are still major concerns surrounding the next generation, such as skyrocketing component prices, but thanks to the decision to try to revitalise the Xbox—which in turn is forcing Sony to step up its game—I'm feeling a bit more optimistic about the next generation today than I was a few days ago.