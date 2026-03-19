Xbox's new chief delivers fan‑requested features in record time

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It's still far too early to say exactly how Asha Sharma's tenure as head of Xbox will turn out, as she hasn't even been on the job for a month yet. But it seems that many Xbox fans are nevertheless very pleased with what they've heard so far, as well as the unveiling of Xbox Helix.

Now she's also rolling out new features for Xbox that have been highly requested for years. On social media, she casually mentions, almost as an afterthought, that two weeks ago they began working on "some of the most requested Xbox features" - and they're already done. Here's what's been fixed:



Toggle Quick Resume per title



Up to 10 groups on Home



Custom colors across your console



Cleaner Guide and profile visuals



Thanks to this, you now finally have the option to disable the Quick Resume feature for individual titles. Quick Resume is one of the best features of the Xbox Series S/X, but if you play a lot online, you know that all too often it doesn't work as it should and forces you to manually close your game. By turning it off for purely online titles, you'll save time and button presses the next time you're ready to play.

These features are currently only available to members of Microsoft's Insider Program, but it usually only takes one to two months before they're released to the public. At least now we know what's in the works - but if it only took two weeks to fix, we can't help but wonder why it wasn't done a long time ago...