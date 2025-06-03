Xbox's new AI assistant is being beta tested to the fullest

HQ

Microsoft has just launched a public beta test of its new AI assistant for Xbox, called Copilot for Gaming. It is intended to function as a form of smart assistant that senses which game you are playing on your Xbox and can provide you with tips, guides, and answers to your questions, without you having to enter the name of the game.

You can interact with it via text or voice, much like a regular mobile assistant, and in the future, Microsoft also has plans to expand its functionality, including making it possible to download and install games for you.

The beta version is available in around 50 countries, including the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and Singapore. But here in the EU, we'll have to wait. Microsoft has announced that it plans to launch the chatbot in more markets in the future, but has not specified when this will happen.

What do you think of this AI assistant?