Xbox's mobile gaming store could launch in 2024

Phil Spencer has reiterated plans for Xbox to launch its own store on iOS and Android. He's also said that the company is preparing for the date when this is legally possible.

Speaking with the Financial Times, Spencer said that the Digital Markets Act will force Apple and Google to allow its users to access apps from more than just the Google Play and App Stores. As it was signed into law by the European Parliament last year and becomes applicable this May, Xbox is preparing to launch its own digital storefront for mobile gaming.

However, Xbox can't launch as soon as May, as the law will identify gatekeepers preventing alternative companies from taking part in digital sales, which will take us up to the 6th of March, 2024. By that point, we could then see Xbox's mobile games store.

"We want to be in a position to offer Xbox and content from both us and our third-party partners across any screen where somebody would want to play," Spencer told FT. "We want to build towards a world that we think will be coming where those devices are opened up."