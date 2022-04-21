Xbox's head of research and design leaves Microsoft after 20 years

HQ

One of the true veterans of the Xbox team, Chris Novak, lets us know via his LinkedIn page that it's time to move on to new hunting grounds. For the past five years, he has been head of research and design on the Xbox team, responsible for Xbox Live, Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Cloud Gaming, among other things.

Novak, explains his decision like this, without revealing what the future holds for him:

"I have loved my time with Xbox. Building end-to-end experiences for gamers is a privilege. There are very few things one gets to work on in life which evoke such passion in people around the world. I adore listening to gamers and envisioning that next moment of unexpected delight. Gaming is amazing. Xbox will always be with me."

We think there's a good chance he'll stay in the gaming world, and look forward to seeing what Novak gets up to next, and of course wish him the best of luck.

Thanks The Verge