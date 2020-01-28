Xbox's Games with Gold titles for February announced

As we sprint into the second month of 2020, it's, once again, time to get excited for what's to come with the free games of console subscription services. Those of you who hold an active subscription for Xbox Live Gold have four games to snag for free in the coming month of February, namely TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge, Call of Cthulhu, Fable Heroes and Star Wars Battlefront.

The Xbox One games, TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge will be available February 1 through February 29 and Call of Cthulhu February 16 through March 15 while Fable Heroes and Star Wars Battlefront will be available through February 1 and February 15 and February 16 through February 29 respectively.

Will you be playing any of the above games in February?