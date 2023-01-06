Xbox's First 2023 Event is Not Going to be a 'Huge E3 Show'

HQ

Microsoft is rumoured to be hosting an event in the first quarter of 2023, and while expectations are that it could even be held before February, apparently we shouldn't get our hopes up about it.

This is according to Windows Central's Jez Corden, who in response to a tweet about the Xbox showcase said that we "shouldn't be waiting too long," but that we also shouldn't expect anything along the lines of a showcase.

"Direct" is the word Corden specifically used, implying we'll get a much shorter update from the gaming giant. Even if the event isn't as big as a Summer Games Fest or E3 showing, this doesn't mean some cool stuff couldn't be shown off.

Hopefully, we'll see some more on the games Xbox promised would be coming out in the first half of 2023, like Starfield and Redfall.