Xbox's EMEA marketing lead says PlayStation is "blessed" with more marketing funds

HQ

In Europe, PlayStation dominates the console market, and it's grown to such a point that even Xbox's own EMEA marketing lead Michael Flatt has made some interesting comments about the marketing funds Microsoft pours into the green team's Europe division.

Speaking in an interview with Marketing Week (via Windows Central), Flatt had the following to say about Xbox's care for the European market compared to PlayStation's.

"From a funding point of view, we need to work really hard against our competition," he said. "They're blessed with marketing funds that we're just not able to enjoy, but that's totally fine...We're not blessed with huge media budgets, so we have to be quite scrappy really, and quite tenacious to fight for funds that would probably go somewhere else."

There is the argument to be made that perhaps even if Xbox did pour in more money, that this wouldn't tackle PlayStation's dominance, but right now it's clear that Xbox simply doesn't seem to want to put in money to market itself more in Europe.