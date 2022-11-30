Xbox's December Games with Gold line-up has been announced

We've not exactly hid our discontent at what Microsoft and Xbox are doing with the Games with Gold programme. Each month, the selection of 'free' titles seems to just get more and more disappointing, and anyone who is hoping that 2022 will at least end with a bang should settle their expectations right away.

Because while Sony and PlayStation will seemingly be offering Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Divine Knockout, and Biomutant, Xbox players will be getting Colt Canyon and Bladed Fury.

Colt Canyon will be available to add to your collection between December 1-31, whereas Bladed Fury will be on offer between December 16 through January 15.