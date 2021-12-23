Xbox's Countdown Sale has started with huge discounts

HQ

As Christmas and New Year vacations are about to start, we thought we should remind you that Microsoft has started their Countdown Sale. This sale is absolutely huge with over 1000 items, so we'd say chances are fairly good you'll find something you like before the sale ends on January 2.

Fortunately, there a lot of filters you can use instead of endless browsing, and also removing games you own already. We have picked ten bargains for you, which you can check out below. Also, please, let us and other Gamereactor readers know if you find something amazing so others can save a buck as well.



Call of Duty: Vanguard - €45.49 / £38.99 (35% off)



Far Cry 6 - €41.99 / £35.99 (40% off)



Hitman 3 - €27.99 / £20.99 (60% off)



Hot Wheels Unleashed - €34.99 / £27.99 (30% off)



Life is Strange: True Colors - €38.99 / £32.49 (35% off)



Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - €45.49 / £38.99 (35% off)



Mass Effect: Legendary Edition - €34.99 / £29.99 (50% off)



Psychonauts 2 - €38.99 / £35.74 (35% off)



Tales of Arise (Cross-Gen Bundle) - €48.99 / £34.99 (30% off)



Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-Shot Adventure - €4.99 / £3.99 (50% off)



Do you see anything in the Countdown Sale that you will treat yourself to?