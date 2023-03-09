Xbox won't be raising the price of Game Pass

HQ

The UK CMA has published another document relating to the Xbox Activision Blizzard deal, where it shows off some interesting statements from Microsoft relating to Xbox Game Pass and the potential increase of it should it acquire the Call of Duty and Overwatch publisher.

Xbox uses the example of when it acquired Bethesda, stating that it didn't increase its prices then, and likely won't with an Activision Blizzard acquisition due to it being "counter-productive."

Essentially, Xbox believes that if Game Pass prices were to increase when the Activision Blizzard deal went through, any short-term gain from the new fee wouldn't be worth losing out on subscribers due to it.

The UK CMA's investigation into the Activision Blizzard deal is ongoing, and has also recently seen Sony try and blast the acquisition by stating Microsoft could release buggy versions of Call of Duty on PlayStation platforms.