Xbox Wireless Headset was revealed in an easter egg last year

Yesterday Microsoft announced Xbox Wireless Headset, something we reported about. It seems to be a really wallet friendly alternative that caters to the high-end audience, and got quite a lot if attention. But as someone discovered, this wasn't actually the first time most of us saw the headset, as Microsoft revealed it as an easter egg in October.

That was a month before the launch of Xbox Series S/X and they aired a trailer called Power Your Dreams. In it, we can see (check out the trailer above) a happy gamer who clearly wears the Xbox Wireless Headset. This isn't the first time Microsoft does this as Phil Spencer actually had the Xbox Series S fully visible in a livestream last summer several months before the Series S was even announced.

Basically, perhaps we should start watching those Microsoft videos more closely from now on, as these kinds of secrets clearly is their thing now.