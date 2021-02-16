Xbox Wireless Headset announced

You're watching Advertisements

Having a great set of headphones is nice, but a gaming-headset is a different beast as it needs to cater to a variety of needs as well as delivering great sound. There are already several fine options available for Xbox Series X like the Razer Kaira Pro, Turtle Beach Stealth Gen 2 700X, Steelseries Arctis 9 Wireless and Audeze Penrose X to name the best alternatives - and now we have a new contender.

This time it is Microsoft themselves who has now announced Xbox Wireless Headset, which is pretty much exactly what it sounds like. According to Microsoft, it "delivers best-in-class audio and chat performance, outstanding design and comfort, and unique experiences that are tailored for each gamer". Xbox Wireless Headset supports surround standards like Dolby Atmos, DTS Headphone: X and of course Windows Sonic.

There's also an auto-mute feature (can be turned off) which makes sure the microphone only is active when you are playing to make sure no one else can hear you open a bag of crisps, your dogs barking or you partner watching TV upstairs. The volume and chat audio is controlled by rotating a earcup, with other features being available from the Xbox dashboard.

The battery lasts 15 hours on a three-hour charge, and you can play up to four hours with a speedy 30 minutes charge. It also supports Bluetooth if you wish to use Xbox Wireless Headset for PC, smartphones or other peripherals.

Xbox Wireless Headset launches on March 16, and can be pre-ordered starting today from Microsoft Store and other re-sellers for €99.99/£94.99 and a launch trailer can be found below.