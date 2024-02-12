Xbox will reveal multiplatform plans and future strategy on Friday

HQ

Last Monday, Phil Spencer announced they would adress the rumours about Gears of War, Hi-Fi Rush, Sea of Thieves, Starfield and a few other Xbox Game Studios games coming to PlayStation and Nintendo consoles sometime this week. Now we know exactly when.

Xbox' X account reveals that Phil Spencer, Sarah Bond and Matt Booty will join this week's special edition of the Official Xbox Podcast to talk about the future of Xbox. The episode will become available on Youtube and podcast services at 8 PM GMT / 9 PM CET on the 15th of February, so we'll learn which rumours and speculations were true and not on Friday.