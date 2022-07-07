Cookies

news

Xbox will participate during Gamescom 2022

Expect "updates on some announced games".

HQ

It started off poorly for Gamescom this year as Activision Blizzard, Nintendo and Sony confirmed that they wouldn't be at the show this year. Since then, more and more major companies have confirmed that they will be there, and now another major player has announced their participation.

It is Xbox that has now officially announced that they will be at Gamescom where they will show "updates on some announced games coming to Xbox in the next 12 months" according to a press release. The Xbox team also says they look forward to hang out with their community again, which hopefully means fun activities at the show.

More information on Xbox at Gamescom will be revealed in early August.

