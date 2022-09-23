Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Xbox will let you disable the start-up sound

The feature is available to insiders already.

We love the feeling of starting up a console and watch a cool animation (we remember Dreamcast, GameCube and the original Xbox fondly), knowing that we're about to enjoy some sweet gaming. But these animations always make distinct sounds and as much as we like them, they might be a hassle when someone else in your home is trying to sleep.

That's why Microsoft has now announced that they are working on a new feature for a future update that will let you mute start-up sounds, instead of having you turning off and on the sound on your TV or sound system. As this has been rolled out to members of the Insider program already, we assume it will be released for everyone next month or in November at the very latest.

