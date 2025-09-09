Xbox will host a showcase at Tokyo Game Show in 2025

HQ

Credit to Xbox, they don't tend to miss any of the three big video game events of the year. After hosting the Xbox Games Showcase in June in-line with Summer Game Fest, and then having a big presence in Germany for Gamescom in late August, Xbox has now promised that it will be in attendance at the Tokyo Game Show in late September with plans to host an event too.

As per an Xbox Wire blog post, on September 25 at 11:00 BST/12:00 CEST, Xbox will host its Tokyo Game Show 2025 Broadcast, wherein we can expect the following:

"This year's show will feature titles from our creative teams, alongside exciting updates from our partners in Japan, across Asia and around the world."

While the full list of games that will be present as part of the showcase are unconfirmed, we do know that Ninja Gaiden 4 will be playable at TGS, meaning it's almost a firm lock to also appear at this show considering its Japanese developers and the imminent launch on October 21 too.

Will you be tuning into Xbox's TGS event?