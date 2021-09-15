Xbox will be making an appearance at Tokyo Game Show 2021

HQ

It has been revealed via a Xbox Wire blog that Xbox will be hosting a stream of its own during Tokyo Game Show 2021. The stream is set to commence on September 30 at 6pm JST and it will be viewable on Xbox's social channels in Japan, Korea, and China.

Microsoft has been sure to keep expectations in order for the stream though, as it has noted "no new global debuts should be expected." Instead, it will be focused on "regionally relevant" updates on titles that the company has already announced in the past. These updates also seem to be focused specifically on games the company has releasing in 2021.

