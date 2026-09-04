Xbox will be limiting Cloud gaming hours through Game Pass to offset "the cost of providing" the service

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Your Game Pass subscription is soon set to become less valuable, especially if you routinely take advantage of the Cloud gaming features included in the service. Microsoft has revealed plans to limit the amount of Cloud gaming hours offered by Game Pass, all as part of its effort to offset the cost of the increasingly utilised Cloud technology.

In an Xbox Wire article, Xbox explains these changes need to come into effect "because the cost of providing cloud gaming grows as more people use it and play for longer." It then goes on to explain that a monthly limit will pave the way for "us to keep offering the service while continuing to invest in its reliability and performance."

As for how the monthly limit will work, effectively, the various tiers of Game Pass will each have a set amount of Cloud gaming hours at its disposal. The base tier of Essential will only get five hours per month; Premium will double this to 10 hours; while Ultimate will go a step further and offer 15 hours.

If you use up your hours in a month and want to acquire more, Xbox will offer additional purchasable hours via the store, with further details on "available hours, purchasing options, and cloud gaming features" set to vary by market and with firm pricing to be shared at a later date.

The nature of being able to buy Cloud gaming hours will soon also be accessible to even those who don't have a Game Pass subscription, meaning you will be able to take advantage of the technology without paying for Game Pass.

The changes will be coming into effect in November, and Microsoft promises it will only "impact 4% of Game Pass subscribers."