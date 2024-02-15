Xbox will be hosting a big showcase in June

HQ

Not only did Microsoft use the Official Xbox Podcast to affirm that the exclusivity rumours weren't a reason to jump ship from Xbox, but they used the show to reveal that a few games would be coming to other platforms, that Activision Blizzard games would be coming to Game Pass, that we have hardware news to look forward to later this year, and that this summer we can once again look forward to a big showcase event.

No doubt this will be something like the showcase that took place around Summer Game Fest last summer, so expect tons of news about upcoming games (likely many announced ones and probably a few new surprises to boot) and additional Xbox goodies too.

There is no word on when exactly this show will be held, but we'd hedge our bets on sometime in early-mid June.