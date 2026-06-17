Xbox will be attending Gamescom 2026 with Gears of War: E-Day's campaign being playable

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Many of the biggest players in the video game world are beginning to confirm their presence at Gamescom 2026. The annual major German convention, which happens in August, will feature Nintendo, Ubisoft, and now most recently, Capcom, but there will also be another huge name at the event.

Xbox has affirmed it will be present in Cologne for Gamescom 2026. The exact full slate of projects that Xbox will be offering is yet to be shared, but we are told in a press release that Gears of War: E-Day's campaign will be playable to some degree.

Otherwise, it's mentioned that "attendees will also be among the first to play what's next" and that "we'll have more news to share soon".

Gamescom will be running between August 26-30. Will you be attending too?