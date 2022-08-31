Xbox will be appearing at Tokyo Game Show

HQ

Xbox will officially be returning to Tokyo Game Show this year, as the company has announced that it is set to host a stream as part of the annual convention.

As mentioned in a tweet (following translation), it's said that we can expect to be updated on "upcoming titles from Xbox Game Studios and developer partners".

For those wondering when and where you can watch the showcase, it'll start at 18:00 Japanese Standard Time (10:00 BST / 11:00 CEST) on September 15, and can be watched in full on both the Tokyo Game Show YouTube channel, but also various Xbox YouTube channels as well.