Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Xbox will be appearing at Tokyo Game Show

The games company will be hosting a showcase at the annual event.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Xbox will officially be returning to Tokyo Game Show this year, as the company has announced that it is set to host a stream as part of the annual convention.

As mentioned in a tweet (following translation), it's said that we can expect to be updated on "upcoming titles from Xbox Game Studios and developer partners".

For those wondering when and where you can watch the showcase, it'll start at 18:00 Japanese Standard Time (10:00 BST / 11:00 CEST) on September 15, and can be watched in full on both the Tokyo Game Show YouTube channel, but also various Xbox YouTube channels as well.

Xbox will be appearing at Tokyo Game Show


Loading next content