Xbox: We're last in the console war, we know

It's been a bumpy couple of years for Microsoft's Xbox which - despite good sales of the Xbox Series S/X and many gamers joining Game Pass - have struggled to get gamers happy when they have released hotly anticipated titles like Halo Infinite and Redfall. After the flop that is Arcane's latest vampire shooter, Phil Spencer sat down with the Xcast podcast to talk a bit about where they are going wrong and what he thinks they need to fix going forward. In this chat, Spencer highlights the fact that the fact that Xbox lost the last console generation, which was a catastrophic loss that the company will suffer from for a long time.

"We're not in the business of out-consoling Sony or out-consoling Nintendo. There isn't really a great solution or win for us. And I know that will upset a ton of people. But the truth of the matter is that when you're third place in a console marketplace and the top two players are as strong as they are and in certain cases have a discrete focus on doing deals and other things that will, that make being Xbox hard for us as a team, our vision is everyone on console has a great experience and they feel like a first-class citizen."

He then added that it won't matter if the upcoming blockbuster Starfield becomes the perfect RPG that floors the world. Few PS5 gamers will sell their Sony console to invest in a new Xbox as the last generation made gamers really choose a side and build up their digital game libraries which now means they will most likely stay in the eco system for many years.

"There is no world where Starfield is an 11/10 and people start selling their PS5s. That's not going to happen."

How do you see this, is Spencer right?