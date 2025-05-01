Xbox was top publisher for pre-orders and pre-installs on both Xbox and PlayStation Stores

HQ

While financial figures might not appear immediately exciting compared to something like a new game announcement or trailer, they can give us some great insight. Recently, Xbox revealed its latest fiscal briefing, which was caught by Tom Warren of The Verge.

Warren echoed some of the statements made by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Twitter/X, where he said that Xbox ended the quarter as the top publisher by pre-orders and pre-installs on both the Xbox Store and PlayStation Store.

With games like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Forza Horizon 5, and more coming to PlayStation from Xbox and PC, and a lack of Sony-published titles landing on the platform, it's easy to see why Xbox has nabbed that title. Also in the report, it was revealed that PC Game Pass revenue has gone up by 45% year-on-year, and that cloud gaming has surpassed a new record.

For the first time, cloud gaming has surpassed 150 million hours played this last quarter. Overall, Microsoft reported that there were more than 500 million monthly active users during this quarter, which is an impressive feat. While it may be struggling to convince people to buy an Xbox, the green team certainly seems to have persuaded people on Game Pass, its published titles, and more.