Xbox users will soon be able to customize their startup animation to their liking

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Microsoft has announced via Xbox Wire that it has rolled out a number of new features today for Xbox Insiders (who get to test new features and provide feedback before they are released to the general public).

These include the ability to showcase five "Badges" you're especially proud of on your profile page, as well as an improved local search function for Achievements. The Remote Play feature has also been enhanced, allowing you to play your games via the cloud in higher resolution than before, and if you have a high-speed internet connection, you can even download games while playing via the cloud.

Perhaps the most unexpected yet fun feature Microsoft had to offer in this update, however, is the ability to customize your console's boot sequence using those from previous Xbox consoles. Unfortunately, Xbox and Xbox 360 aren't available as options (but will hopefully be added later), but the new "We Are Xbox" option, as well as Xbox One, Xbox One X, and Xbox Series S/X, are. You can also choose whether you want sound when you start up your Xbox.

Finally, there will also be new (still secret) Party Improvements as well as better voice quality when you chat.

It's unclear when these features will be released to the public, but it usually takes between one and three months.