English
Follow us
news

Xbox unveils massive sale for Gold/Game Pass Ultimate users

A chance to bolster your Xbox Series X|S retro-compatible library?

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Microsoft has unveiled a new batch of "Deals With Gold" promos, and the number of discounted games is staggering. For starters, practically all Ubisoft games, including Watch Dogs, Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Ghost Recon are on sale, but also several horror titles, like Alien Isolation, Layers of Fear 2, the latest Resident Evil games, and The Evil Within 2.

This could also be a good opportunity to strengthen your Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One games library, as they will all be backward compatible with the Xbox Series X|S. If you wanna check the massive list of discounts, available to all Live Gold or Game Pass Ultimate users, click here.

Xbox unveils massive sale for Gold/Game Pass Ultimate users


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy