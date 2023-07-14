Xbox Ultimate Game Sale 2023 has started

HQ

As most of you are probably aware of, there are always a big sale each season for all the major platforms. The summer of 2023 is no different and Microsoft has now launched a good opportunity to find some great Xbox bargains during a usually pretty dry time of the year when it comes to new releases.

As it's hundreds of games that has been discounted, we recommend you to use XB Deals to quickly be able to find your favorites by sorting on formats, regions, genres, Meta scores and so on. To help you get started, we have also picked out 10 awesome deals on great games in varied genres that definitely will entertain you this summer.

• Dead Space Remake - 30% off (£48.99 / €55.99)

• Elden Ring - 30% off (£38.49 / €48.99)

• Final Fantasy IX - 50% off (£8.49 / €10.49)

• Mad Max - 90% off (£2.99 / €6.99)

• Mega Man Legacy Collection - 60% off (£4.79 / €5.99)

• Octopath Traveler - 50% off (£24.99 / €29.99)

• Resident Evil 3 - 75% off (£8.24 / €9.99)

• Sonic Frontiers Digital Deluxe - 40% off (£32.99 / €41.99)

• Spyro Reignited Trilogy - 65% off (£12.24 / €13.99)

• Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - 25% off (£52.49 / €59.99)

The Xbox Ultimate Game Sale 2023 ends on August 1, and if you find some particularly good deal, we would appreciate you helping your fellow Gamereactor readers out in the comment section below. Sharing is caring, after all.