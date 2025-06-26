Xbox to streamline organisation - extensive layoffs expected

HQ

Microsoft is currently preparing for another major round of layoffs within the Xbox organisation, which according to Bloomberg is expected to be announced next week. This is yet another extensive restructuring, in line with previous layoffs and the fourth wave of mass redundancies within Xbox in just 18 months.

Early last year, nearly 2,000 roles were eliminated at Activision Blizzard and Xbox, followed by the closure of Tango Gameworks and Arkane Austin. In addition, another 650 Xbox employees lost their jobs in September, along with 1,000 jobs from the Holo Lens and Azure teams.

According to The Verge, the restructuring also appears to be affecting distribution in Central Europe, where some regional divisions are at risk of being shut down or relocated. Analysts believe that Microsoft is determined to streamline its operations to focus on the next generation of consoles and optimise costs, with all parts of the technology and gaming division landscape being reviewed.

In short, the shake-up continues, and we will find out exactly how many people will be affected by the layoffs next week.