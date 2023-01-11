Xbox to reduce environmental impact with new default setting

HQ

A year ago, Microsoft declared they would be carbon negative, water positive, and reach zero waste by 2030. Ambitious goals and they have since then taken various steps to get there. Now they have announced a new green feature for Xbox.

It's basically a new default setting with changes to the Shutdown (energy saving) power option. Instead of doing scheduled updates and downloads at set times, this will make the console automatically use local data to do all this maintenance and installs during times when it leads to the least amount of emissions while maximum most renewable energy can be used.

Microsoft claims this initiative makes Xbox "the first gaming console to offer carbon aware game downloads and updates" and also adds it "will not affect performance, gameplay, or your console's ability to receive overnight updates to system, games or apps".

There are other things included in this update as well, as you can also adjust your Active hours. With this new setting you can turn on between which hours you want your Xbox to boot up instantly, and go to a deeper sleep at times when you are sleeping, at shool/working and so on.

This environmental update is already available for Xbox Insiders, but Microsoft says everyone should get it "soon". Read more about it and what it does for the environment and your wallet at Xbox Wire. There is also a short Twitter video below for a fast presentation.

What do you think of this initiative to reduce the gaming community's carbon footprint?