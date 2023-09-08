Xbox to host livestream at this year's Tokyo Game Show

HQ

Generally speaking, we don't look at the Tokyo Game Show as a place for tons of announcements and reveals, but there is always a chance that something surprising is shown off. For Xbox fans, if this is going to be the case for 2023, the place it will happen will be at Xbox's very own Tokyo Game Show livestream, which has now been confirmed.

Set to take place at 10:00 BST / 11:00 CEST on September 21, 2023, we're told that there will be progress updates shared from Xbox and Bethesda Softworks, on top of a collection of diverse games from developers predominantly based in Japan and across Asia being shown. There will also be news about additional games being added to Game Pass.

Likewise, Phil Spencer and Sarah Bond will be present at TGS this year, and will be hosting a special in-person event on September 23, 2023.