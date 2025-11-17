Xbox to host a Partner Preview showcase on November 20

HQ

There were rumours circulating that an Xbox event was happening later this week, and now this has just been confirmed.

In a post on Xbox Wire, it's revealed that an Xbox Partner Preview will be hosted on November 20 and that this will be a show where we get to see more from IO Interactive's 007 First Light, Eclipse Glow's Tides of Annihilation, and Tarsier's Reanimal. While these three games will be the main meat of this dish, Xbox does suggest that more is on the menu, as we're also told:

"This show will include news on upcoming games from partners including IO Interactive, Tencent and THQ Nordic, plus some brand-new reveals and Game Pass announcements."

As for the exact times for the show, it will begin at 18:00 GMT/19:00 CET on November 20, and you can catch the action as it unfolds on Xbox's YouTube and Twitch channels (with ASL options also present).