Xbox to have indie showcase next week

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文版
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Česko
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
Nintendo's indie world showcase didn't quote live up to most of the internet's expectations, so let's restart the hype train.
Because Microsoft confirms that the rumoured ID@Xbox Showcase will start at 6 PM BST / 7 PM CEST on the 29th of April. We're told already announced games like Vampire Survivors, Dungeons of Hinterberg, 33 Immortals, Lost Records: Bloom and Rage will be there, as well as completely new reveals. I'm not going to mention the highly-anticipated game that has received an age-rating and Xbox store page lately, hoping that this means it'll actually be the show's biggest highlight this time.