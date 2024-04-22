English
Xbox to have indie showcase next week

We know Vampire Survivors, 33 Immortals, Dungeons of Hinterberg and Lost Records: Bloom and Rage will be there, but what about Hollow Knight: Silksong?

Nintendo's indie world showcase didn't quote live up to most of the internet's expectations, so let's restart the hype train.

Because Microsoft confirms that the rumoured ID@Xbox Showcase will start at 6 PM BST / 7 PM CEST on the 29th of April. We're told already announced games like Vampire Survivors, Dungeons of Hinterberg, 33 Immortals, Lost Records: Bloom and Rage will be there, as well as completely new reveals. I'm not going to mention the highly-anticipated game that has received an age-rating and Xbox store page lately, hoping that this means it'll actually be the show's biggest highlight this time.

