Xbox to have indie showcase next week

Nintendo's indie world showcase didn't quote live up to most of the internet's expectations, so let's restart the hype train.

Because Microsoft confirms that the rumoured ID@Xbox Showcase will start at 6 PM BST / 7 PM CEST on the 29th of April. We're told already announced games like Vampire Survivors, Dungeons of Hinterberg, 33 Immortals, Lost Records: Bloom and Rage will be there, as well as completely new reveals. I'm not going to mention the highly-anticipated game that has received an age-rating and Xbox store page lately, hoping that this means it'll actually be the show's biggest highlight this time.