Xbox teams up with Fanta for a flavor-filled giveaway

Xbox has partnered with Fanta to give European gamers a chance to win custom Xbox Series X consoles and controllers inspired by the colorful flavors of Fanta. The promotion, launching in eight European countries (Great Britain, France, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Germany, Norway and Netherlands), celebrates the tagline "play with the color you want," highlighting both the variety of Xbox controller colors and Fanta's iconic flavors.

Players can try to win one of six exclusive designs featuring Fanta's most popular flavors—orange, lemon, exotic, fruit twist, grape, and lemon-elderflower. To enter, gamers just need to scan a special QR code on Fanta-branded Xbox packs, which leads them to the Coke App where they can enter the contest. Each country will offer unique prizes, including free Xbox Game Pass Ultimate vouchers, weekly controller giveaways, and a chance to win one of two custom Xbox Series X consoles. Players in Great Britain will be competing for controllers in orange, lemon, and fruit twist flavors, all featuring the Fanta logo. You can learn more here.

What do you think of the design of these custom consoles and controllers?