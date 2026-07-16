Xbox Summer Sale 2026 has kicked of with tons of great deals

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Like you obviously know, it's long been a tradition to offer major sales every season, and summer promotions are often a great opportunity to score some great deals during an otherwise pretty slow time of year for new games. Microsoft has now kicked off its Xbox Summer Sale 2026, and as usual, there's plenty to choose from.

To help you get started, we've (being the thoughtful people we are) handpicked ten fantastic deals on excellent games across various genres that are guaranteed to keep you entertained this summer.



Assassin's Creed Shadows - 55% off (£31.49 / €35.99)



Battlefield 6 - 50% off (£34.99 / €39.99)



Blue Dragon - 75% off (£3.74 / €4.99)



Dead Space Digital Deluxe Edition - 85% off (£11.99 / €13.49)

- 85% off (£11.99 / €13.49)

Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade - 65% off (£25.99 / €17.49)



Resident Evil Requiem - 30% off (£44.49 / €55.99)



Shinobi: Art of Vengeance Digital Deluxe Edition - 50% off (£17.49 / €19.99)

- 50% off (£17.49 / €19.99)

Silent Hill f - 50% off (£34.99 / €39.99)



Sonic Racing: Crossworlds Digital Deluxe Edition - 50% off (£39.99 / €44.99)

- 50% off (£39.99 / €44.99)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - 60% off (£8.99 / €9.99)



If you find a particularly good deal, as always, we'd appreciate it if you'd share it with your Gamereactor friends in the comments section below, thereby earning some good karma in the process (and helping more people discover your favourite games). The sale runs through July 29.