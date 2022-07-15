Xbox Summer Sale 2022 has started

HQ

As is tradition, there are always a big sale each season, and the summer one is often a good opportunity to find some great bargains during a pretty dry time of the year when it comes to new releases.

As usual, we recommend you to use XB Deals to quickly be able to find your favorites by sorting on formats, regions, genres, Meta scores and so on. To help you get started, we have also picked out 10 awesome deals on excellent games in varied genres that surely will entertain you this summer.

• Batman: Arkham Collection - 70% off (£14.99 / €17.99)

• Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Nitros Oxide Edition - 60% off (£21.99 / €23.99)

• Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - 25% off (£37.49 / €44.99)

• Mega Man Legacy Collection - 60% off (£4.79 / €5.99)

• Resident Evil: Raccoon City Edition - 60% off (£19.99 / €23.99)

• Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - 50% off (£29.99 / €34.99)

• The Quarry - 33% off (£40.19 / €44.89)

• Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 - 50% off (£19.99 / €22.49)

• Valkyria Chronicles 4 - 70% off (£7.49 / €8.99)

• World of Final Fantasy Maxima - 60% off (£13.99 / €15.99)

If you find some particularly good deal, we would appreciate you helping your fellow Gamereactor readers out in the comment section below. Sharing is caring, after all.