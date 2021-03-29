Xbox stream confirmed over 20 games coming to Game Pass day one

You're watching Advertisements

Microsoft hadn't specified how long the Xbox stream on Friday evening would be, and stunned most by it's actual length of over three hours. During that time, over 100 titles were shown, although most only with trailers, but others more in-depth with developer interviews and other things.

Out of these games, more than 20 were confirmed to be released straight to Xbox Game Pass starting day 1. Some of them was known since before (like Stalker 2), but it is a very impressive list nonetheless with plenty of high-profile titles Hello Neighbor 2, Moonglow Bay, Second Extinction and Wild at Heart. Check out the full list below:

• Art of the Rally (Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and Xbox Cloud Gaming)

• Astria Ascending (Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and Xbox Cloud Gaming)

• Backbone (Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and Xbox Cloud Gaming)

• Boyfriend Dungeon (Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and PC)

• Craftopia (Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and PC)

• Dead Static Drive (Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and PC)

• Edge of Eternity (Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and Xbox Cloud Gaming)

• Hello Neighbor 2 (Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and Xbox Cloud Gaming)

• Library of Ruina (Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and Xbox Cloud Gaming)

• Little Witch in the Woods (Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and Xbox Cloud Gaming)

• Moonglow Bay (Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox Cloud Gaming and PC)

• Narita Boy (Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and Xbox Cloud Gaming)

• Nobody Saves the World (Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and Xbox Cloud Gaming)

• Omno (Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and Xbox Cloud Gaming)

• Recompile (Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox Cloud Gaming and PC)

• Sable (Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and PC)

• Second Extinction (Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X Optimized)

• She Dreams Elsewhere (Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and PC)

• S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 (Xbox Series S/X Optimized and Xbox Cloud Gaming)

• The Ascent (Xbox One , Xbox Series S/X Optimized, Xbox Cloud Gaming and PC)

• Undungeon (Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox Cloud Gaming and PC)

• Way to the Woods (Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and Xbox Cloud Gaming)

• Wild at Heart (Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X)

A shorter highlight reel of these games can be found below: