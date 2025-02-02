Xbox strategy praised by former PlayStation executive

HQ

In an interview with GamerTag Radio, former PlayStation executive Adam Boyes expressed his support for Xbox and their strategy of bringing their games to all platforms. During the conversation, he emphasised that no one loses out by making Halo, Forza, Gears of War, and all other former Xbox exclusives available everywhere. Boyes stated:

"I applaud them for being agile enough in a changing and transitioning market to expand. I ask a lot of people, 'who's the victim?' And there aren't any."

Boyes argues that everyone benefits from moving away from exclusivity and that Xbox's strategy reflects a necessary adaptation in an era where players increasingly prefer PC and other platforms.

Do you agree with Boyes?