Xbox stops backing IO Interactive's Project Fantasy

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More than six years have gone since we first heard about Xbox Game Studios teaming up with the Hitman and 007 First Light developers at IO Interactive, so it's understandable if you don't remember it. Especially because we haven't received a single bit of noteworthy information about Project Fantasy after the official unveiling in 2023. That's why today's announcement shouldn't come as a surprise.

IO Interactive reveals that Xbox Game Studios has ended its partnership with the Danish studio for Project Fantasy. The announcement basically confirms this means lay-offs will happen in the very near future, but there are some goods news as well.

We're told this doesn't mean Project Fantasy is being cancelled. In fact, they say this is "a game, a world, and an IP that we absolutely love and remain 100% committed to, now and in the future. This wonderful universe will see the light of day." Does this mean IO already has another partner knocking on the door, or is it them just staying positive?

Those of you following the games industry closely probably feared something like this would happen, as Xbox is expected to have thousands of lay-offs and close several studios in the coming weeks and months. Fewer partnerships will also be a part of these cost-cutting measures.