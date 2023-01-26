Xbox still expects Activision Blizzard deal to go through by July

HQ

During Microsoft's most recent financial earnings call, the company still plans to have its Activision Blizzard deal secured and completed by July 2023.

This is a confident statement from Microsoft, which has had multiple lawsuits and claims filed against the buyout of the Call of Duty publisher. A lot of the conversation revolves around Microsoft having too much of a monopoly on gaming, and Sony has backed the FTC's lawsuit against the deal.

However, from this earnings call, it seems Microsoft believes that it will win these cases and complete the deal, something that was initially announced early in 2022.

Stay tuned as we provide you with more information on the ongoing deal, but with only six months left to go, Microsoft may need to pick up the pace if this deal is set to go through by July of this year.