Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Xbox still expects Activision Blizzard deal to go through by July

This is despite several lawsuits being filed against the deal.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

During Microsoft's most recent financial earnings call, the company still plans to have its Activision Blizzard deal secured and completed by July 2023.

This is a confident statement from Microsoft, which has had multiple lawsuits and claims filed against the buyout of the Call of Duty publisher. A lot of the conversation revolves around Microsoft having too much of a monopoly on gaming, and Sony has backed the FTC's lawsuit against the deal.

However, from this earnings call, it seems Microsoft believes that it will win these cases and complete the deal, something that was initially announced early in 2022.

Stay tuned as we provide you with more information on the ongoing deal, but with only six months left to go, Microsoft may need to pick up the pace if this deal is set to go through by July of this year.

Xbox still expects Activision Blizzard deal to go through by July


Loading next content