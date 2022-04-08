Cookies

Xbox starts the annual Spring Sale with more than 500 discounted games

We've pick out ten deals worth your attention.

HQ

It's time to stock up on some video game goodness as Microsoft now has started the annual Xbox Spring Sale. Over 500 games are discounted and several of these are fairly new, so it's a great opportunity to find some bargains for a rainy day.

We have hand-picked ten good suggestions for you which we consider to be really great deals:

• Alan Wake Remastered - 25% off (£18.74 / €22,49)
• Borderlands Legendary Collection - 60% off (£15.99 / €19,99)
• Bundle: South Park: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured but Whole - 75% off (£13.74 / €38.49)
• Call of Duty: Vanguard - 40% off (£35.99 / €41,99)
• Cyberpunk 2077 - 50% off (£24.99 / €34,99)
• Marvel's Avengers: Endgame Edition - 55% off (£26.99 / €31,49)
• Red Dead Redemption 2 - 60% off (£21.99 / €23,99)
• Resident Evil 3 - 60% off (£13.19 / €15,99)
• Riders Republic: Deluxe Edition - 50% off (£37.99 / €44,99)
• Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle - 65% off (£20.99 / €24,49)

Head over this way to browse the selection of games on offer, and please do share good findings with your fellow Gamereactor readers in our comments section below.

