Xbox Spring Sale has kicked off with plenty of awesome deals

Last week, Sony started their Spring Sale sale (something we reported about). The Sony deals ends on April 12, but this doesn't mean we're out of cheap games. In fact, far from it, as Microsoft has now kicked off a Spring Sale of their own, which runs until April 20 and can be found over here.

To help you get started, we have found ten pretty good selections in various genres and price ranges, both old and new stuff, and we believe most of you will find something you like below:

• Batman: Arkham Collection - 80% off (£9.99 / €11.99)

• Far Cry 6 - 75% off (£14.99 / €17.49)

• Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: Galactic Edition - 60% off (£27.99 / €31.99)

• Lost Odyssey - 75% off (£4.99 / €6.24)

• Marvel's Midnight Suns: Enhanced Edition - 50% off (£32.49 / €37.49)

• Mass Effect Legendary Edition - 75% off (£14.99 / €17.49)

• New Tales from the Borderlands - 50% off (£17.49 / €19.99)

• PGA Tour 2K23: Cross-Gen Edition - 65% off (£22.74 / €26.24)

• Sonic Frontiers - 33% off (£33.49 / €40.19)

• The Bluecoats - North & South - 70% off (£7.49 / €8.99)

The new remake of Dead Space is also 20% off, which might not qualify as a super-deal, but we do know a lot of you really wants to play it, and can now get the digital edition at least somewhat cheaper, so it deserves a special mention as well. There are a lot of deals on hardware as well, including Xbox controllers, which is also worth checking out.

If you find some particularly good deal, we would appreciate you helping your fellow Gamereactor readers out in the comment section below. Sharing is caring, after all.