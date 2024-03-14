Xbox shows off its controllers in Power Rangers-like video

HQ

Xbox has no shortage of controller options, thanks to the multitude of designs it offers and also the broad customisability of the Design Lab platform. But no doubt unless you've been searching for a bit of added flair for your controller, you might still just be using the regular black or white one that comes with your respective console. Xbox's latest effort is to try and persuade you that simply isn't good enough.

A new short video has been published that shows off a few different controller designs in a Power Rangers-like fashion, with five uniquely coloured devices clashing and coming together to make a sort of awesome controller team.

You can check out this great and vibrant video below, which will likely make you want to expand your efforts beyond the regular monochromatic designs that Xbox supplies its consoles with.