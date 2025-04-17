Xbox shows off hellishly good-looking Doom controllers

HQ

Microsoft has just shown off some time-limited, really cool Doom: The Dark Ages-inspired controllers with an accompanying Xbox vinyl to dress up your console, giving you the chance to slay demons in style. First up, we have the Xbox Wireless Controller - Doom: The Dark Ages Limited Edition, which borrows its aesthetic from the Doom Slayer himself; Metallic dirty green with blood splatter and runes.

Then we have the Xbox Elite Series 2 - Doom: The Dark Ages Limited Edition, which goes for darker tones, clearly inspired by hell; Red and black with (again) blood splatter. Finally, the Xbox Series X Wrap - Doom: The Dark Ages Limited Edition vinyl film is also available for those who also want to spruce up their Xbox Series X.

The Xbox Wireless Controller - Doom: The Dark Ages Limited Edition is available now for $80, the Xbox Elite Series 2 - Doom: The Dark Ages Limited Edition will be released on April 25 for $200 and the Doom Xbox Series X Wrap will be released tomorrow for $55.

